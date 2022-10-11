Bomani Jones Reveals Where He Thinks Matt Rhule Should Go

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Bomani Jones poses at the opening night arrivals for "Neal Brennan's Unacceptable" at the Cherry Lane Theatre on September 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule following a brutal NFL tenure.

Since signing on as the Panthers' head coach in 2020, Rhule notched an 11-27 overall record. 2022 was his worst season yet, going 1-4 to start the year.

While his professional coaching career was disastrous, Rhule has an excellent track record as a college coach. He was responsible for two program transformations as a college leader: first with Temple, then with Baylor.

Bomani Jones is one of the many analysts who believe Rhule should be considered as the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"If i'm matt rhule, i'm rooting against nebraska every week. he'd probably crush at that job. but as we speak, nebraska is...tied for the lead in the b1g west??? probably temporary, but didn't expect that," Jones wrote on Twitter.

Nebraska is currently operating under interim head coach Mickey Joseph following the firing of Scott Frost earlier this year. The Cornhuskers are desperately looking for a head coach who can return the program to college football prominence.

In Rhule's first season as head coach for Temple, the Owls went 2-10. By the end of his tenure, the team notched two-straight 10-win seasons. He accomplished the same feat with Baylor, bringing the Bears from a 1-11 Year 1 record to an 11-3 campaign in 2019.