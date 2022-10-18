Bombshell: NFL Owner Believes Dan Snyder Should Be Removed

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Last week, ESPN published a bombshell report suggesting several NFL owners wanted to get rid of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

The report suggested Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other NFL owners, which would make getting rid of him difficult. However, at least one owner isn't afraid of Snyder.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and made it clear he thinks Snyder should be gone. Irsay suggested there is "merit" to the rest of the NFL owners voting to rid the league of Snyder.

"I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the (Commanders)," Irsay said, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

When asked if the other NFL owners would vote Snyder out, Irsay said that's the best way to oust Snyder from the league.

"I believe that’s the road we have to go down," he said. "I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League."

The league requires at least 24 owners to agree before removing another owner from the league. Irsay suggested they "potentially" have the votes, but added, “We’re not gonna vote today.”

He went on to say the other owners have to "protect" the game of football.

“You have to protect the game, you have protect what we’re about," he said. "This isn’t what we’re about.”

It's one thing for ESPN to report NFL owners want Snyder gone, but for one to make that desire public is groundbreaking.

Will the league oust Snyder?