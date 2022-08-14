Boobie Miles Jersey Goes Viral Saturday: NFL World Reacts
Y'all wanna win? Put Boobie in.
On Saturday, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pulled up to Philly's preseason opener in a Permian High Boobie Miles jersey.
The NFL world was loving it.
"He's a freak athlete," one user replied.
"Put Boobie in, let Boobie spin," a member of PFF commented.
"This is why Hurts is one of my favorite players," another said.
"He got the MOJO!"
"Him," another tweeted.
"Whoaaaa."
"Yeaaaaah I need to run that movie back," a fan said.
Hurts finished his preseason debut 6 of 6 for 80 yards and touchdown.