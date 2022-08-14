Boobie Miles Jersey Goes Viral Saturday: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Y'all wanna win? Put Boobie in.

On Saturday, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pulled up to Philly's preseason opener in a Permian High Boobie Miles jersey.

The NFL world was loving it.

"He's a freak athlete," one user replied.

"Put Boobie in, let Boobie spin," a member of PFF commented.

"This is why Hurts is one of my favorite players," another said.

"He got the MOJO!"

"Him," another tweeted.

"Whoaaaa."

"Yeaaaaah I need to run that movie back," a fan said.

Hurts finished his preseason debut 6 of 6 for 80 yards and touchdown.