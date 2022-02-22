The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Booger McFarland ‘Concerned’ For Trey Lance: NFL World Reacts

Booger McFarland sits in the Booger Mobile.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Booger MacFarland watches a game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahwaks from a rolling platform 10 feet in the air at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Trey Lance has started just two games for the San Francisco 49ers. That’s enough for ESPN’s Booger McFarland to make a judgement call on the soon-to-be second-year quarterback.

McFarland lit the NFL world on fire with a blazing take about Lance on Monday, saying he’s “terribly concerned” about the 49ers’ expected 2022 starter. The ESPN analyst has worries about Lance’s health and ability as a quarterback.

“From an injury standpoint, he didn’t prove he can stay healthy,” McFarland said on Monday. “From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn’t see enough.”

It’s been a while since an ESPN analyst has made a comment this mind-boggling. How on earth can McFarland make such a drastic judgement call on a quarterback who’s started only two games?

Let’s just say the NFL world isn’t happy with McFarland’s latest horrendous take.

“It’s a ‘terribly’ constructed take. Did Lance get injured yes- was he the starter no,” one fan tweeted. “The 49ers stuck to their plan.. and w/ 10 Qtrs of play, and an entire season of practice the 49ers seem pretty damn comfortable turning over the keys to 5. Not sure where Boog was going w/this.”

“We are one week into the offseason and I am exhausted…,” a fan wrote.

“Injury standpoint? He had a fluke finger injury and one knee sprain that sidelined him shortly,” one fan said. “Zach Wilson had a PCL sprain. Justin Fields had some cracked ribs and a groin injury. Athletes deal with these problems. Don’t just single out Lance and provide a poor reason.”

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: Booger McFarland didn’t have a single minute of access to San Francisco 49ers practices last year. He saw every minute of Trey Lance’s two NFL starts last season just like the rest of us.

The 49ers clearly believe in Lance to the point they’re willing to trade the veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. That’s enough for us to believe in him as well.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.