“From an injury standpoint, he didn’t prove he can stay healthy,” McFarland said on Monday. “From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn’t see enough.”

It’s been a while since an ESPN analyst has made a comment this mind-boggling. How on earth can McFarland make such a drastic judgement call on a quarterback who’s started only two games?

Let’s just say the NFL world isn’t happy with McFarland’s latest horrendous take.

“It’s a ‘terribly’ constructed take. Did Lance get injured yes- was he the starter no,” one fan tweeted. “The 49ers stuck to their plan.. and w/ 10 Qtrs of play, and an entire season of practice the 49ers seem pretty damn comfortable turning over the keys to 5. Not sure where Boog was going w/this.”