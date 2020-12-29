Booger McFarland Addresses His Controversial Monday Night Comment

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland faced criticism for what he said about Dwayne Haskins and Black NFL players on Monday night.

McFarland said that Haskins and other players, who are often Black, come into the NFL and are focused too much on their “brand” instead of the business of football.

Haskins, 23, was released by the Washington Football Team on Monday afternoon. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Often times young players, especially — I’m gonna go ahead — especially young African-American players, because they make up 70 percent of this league — they come into this league and ask themselves the wrong thing,” McFarland said. “They come into the league saying not ‘how can I be a better player?’ They don’t say ‘how can I be a better teammate?’ They don’t say ‘how can I be a better person; how can get my organization over the hump?’

“Here’s what they come in saying. They come in saying ‘how can I build my brand better? How can I build my social media following better? How can I work out on Instagram and show everybody that I’m ready to go, but when I get to the game, I don’t perform?”

McFarland took some criticism on social media for his comments. He later addressed it.

My message was to all players which I said but specifically to the part of the NFL that’s makes up almost 70% the AA players. And of course I’m not speaking to ALL but in my 20+ years around the NFL I’ve seen to many cases. I stand by what I said whether u agree or disagree pic.twitter.com/6buvIc7Tje — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 29, 2020

Haskins was released after struggling both on and off the field in Washington. He was benched multiple times and twice violated the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star is one of the fastest first-round flameouts in recent memory.