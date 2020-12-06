Booger McFarland Getting Ripped For What He Said About Ohio State

Ohio State fans aren’t very happy with ESPN college football analyst Booger McFarland on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes improved to 5-0 on the season on Saturday. Ryan Day’s program crushed Michigan State on the road with their head coach at home, recovering from COVID-19.

Ohio State once again looks like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. However, it remains to be seen if the Buckeyes will be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State needs six wins to make the title game, per the conference’s 2020 season rules. Of course, those rules might be changed for the Buckeyes.

“If [Ohio State] has a game canceled, I think we as athletic directors would have to revisit whether they should be involved [in the Big Ten Championship Game],” Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez told FOX College Football.

Ohio State appears to be one of the three to four best teams in the country, but McFarland isn’t sold yet.

“I’ve also seen Ohio State look this good then lose to Purdue,” McFarland said on ESPN’s college football halftime show.

“I’ve also seen Ohio State look this good then lose to Purdue.” Booger McFarland just brought up Ohio State’s 2018 loss to Purdue as his reason he doesn’t know if they’re a top-four team. I tell ya, man. I tell ya. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) December 6, 2020

Yes, Ohio State has lost to inferior opponents before. But so has Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M…etc.

Why should that be held against the 2020 Buckeyes but not someone else?

When asked if he thought Ohio State was better than Texas A&M and Florida, Booger McFarland, with a straight face, said he’s seen Ohio State lose to Purdue. pic.twitter.com/IfkMKoBwdB — Jason Priestas (@priestas) December 6, 2020

Ohio State fans have a right to be upset with this one.