There were five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Four of the five either started the entire season or got considerable playing time. The other, Trey Lance, sat on the bench for most of the season as the 49ers gave Jimmy Garoppolo one last ride.

That’s not to say we didn’t get a few glimpses of the rookie last season. Lance, the former North Dakota State star, got two starts in place of the injured Garoppolo. He went 1-1 in those games, throwing for 441 yards, running for 120 more and scoring two touchdowns. It was a decent showing, especially considering it was his first NFL action.

Now, the Niners are expected to transition fully into the Lance era. Garoppolo should be traded by the time the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around and the team will then hand the reins over to their No. 3 overall pick. All is well, right? Not exactly.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland is very worried for Lance based on what he saw from him last season.

“From an injury standpoint, he didn’t prove he can stay healthy,” McFarland said on Monday. “From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn’t see enough.”

.@ESPNBooger says he's "terribly" concerned for Trey Lance 👀 "From an injury standpoint, he didn't prove he can stay healthy. From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn't see enough."

How on earth did Booger McFarland see enough from Trey Lance last season to make this kind of judgement call? It was such a small sample size.

We won’t truly see what Lance is made of until he’s the 49ers’ full-time starter. Until then, we’ll just have to speculate.