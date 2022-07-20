Booger McFarland Names 3 Underrated College Football Coaches

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: ESPN commentator Booger McFarland walks off the field prior to the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Everyone who watches college football knows who the best coaches in the country are.

Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day and other consistently earn top marks. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland wants to recognize a few who might be overlooked.

In a comment on Twitter, McFarland highlighted Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Kentucky's Mark Stoops and Florida's Billy Napier as three somewhat underrated coaches.

"3 CFB coaches that may not have the biggest name or win the press conference however they can flat ass coach football: Sam Pittman Mark Stoops Billy Napier," he said.

Ironically, all three coaches are in the SEC, which held its media days on Wednesday afternoon. Anyone saying Sam Pittman doesn't win the press conference, though, hasn't been watching.

He had a viral moment in his press conference on Wednesday. A reporter said, "You're 16-6 against the spread so I wanted to say thank you."

Aware of the betting nature of fans, Pittman responded "Go Hogs."

Pittman led Arkansas to an impressive 8-4 record last season. Meanwhile, Stoops has consistently produced a solid Kentucky team.

Napier is headed into his first season as the Gators head coach.