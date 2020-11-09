Booger McFarland’s Response To Troll’s Comment Is Going Viral Tonight

It’s been a tough week at ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader announced this week that hundreds of employees have been laid off. Most of the company’s layoffs are for behind-the-scenes employees.

“Prior to the pandemic, we had been deeply engaged in strategizing how best to position ESPN for future success amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in the memo to the company, via Sports Business Journal. “The pandemic’s significant impact on our business clearly accelerated those forward-looking discussions.”

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland did not lose his job. The former Monday Night Football commentator faces a lot of criticism on social media. McFarland responded to one of the trolls on social media on Sunday night.

“How were you not one of ESPN’s 500 layoffs?” one fan tweeted, appearing to be upset about McFarland’s comment on South Carolina football.

“Cause yo mama like watching me,” the ESPN analyst responded.

McFarland had a brutally honest comment on South Carolina earlier in the weekend. The Gamecocks are struggling under Will Muschamp.

“South Carolina fans help me out here. What do u honestly believe your ceiling is ? Has Will Muschamp achieved it ? And btw it’s not National Champions, let’s be realistic here,” he tweeted.

Clearly, South Carolina fans aren’t very happy with that.

But don’t come at Booger on social media…