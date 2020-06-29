Boomer Esiason Floats College Football Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Former NFL quarterback turned prominent New York sports radio host Boomer Esiason floated a college football coronavirus conspiracy theory on the air today.

Several players at major college football programs in the South have been testing positive for COVID-19. Clemson, the likely preseason No. 1, has 37 total positive cases. The Tigers had 14 positive cases over the weekend, bringing their overall total to nearly 40.

Esiason, who played at Maryland before going on to play in the NFL from 1984-97, suggested that it’s possible some teams are trying to get positive cases.

“I have to be really careful here,” Esiason begins, before delving into the theory. “I don’t want to say that this is an accusation…are they trying to herd immunity their teams? So, these guys can get sick now, as opposed to during the college football season, if in fact there is one.”

“I’m telling you right now, I wouldn’t put it past any of those guys down there.”

Boomer Esiason strongly suggests that football players at Clemson and in the SEC are contracting Covid-19 on purpose right now, so they won't get it during the season.@WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/sp4RPnyfag — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 29, 2020

“I think it’s going on,” Esiason added. “It’s too much of a coincidence.”

Esiason, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, is the co-host of Boomer and Gio with Gregg Giannotti on WFAN. He also serves as an NFL analyst for CBS.

He is not the first person to discuss the “herd immunity” theory, but he is one of the first to do it on a national platform.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in late August/early September. Of course, the pandemic has everything in doubt.