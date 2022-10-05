Boomer Esiason Names 'True Home Run King' After Aaron Judge's Record
Longtime sports media personality Boomer Esiason weighed in on the Home Run King debate after Aaron Judge hit No. 62 on Tuesday night.
Many people still view Barry Bonds as the all-time leader after he hit 73 homers in 2001. Others believe his activity during the steroid era should disqualify him from the conversation.
Esiason falls in the latter category.
"In my eyes, Aaron Judge is the Home Run King," Esiason said on WFAN Sports Radio.
If you include all the players active during the steroid era, Judge's 62 single-season home runs rank just seventh on the all-time list. In addition to Bonds' 73, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa both have multiple seasons over 62.
With No. 62, Judge passed former Yankee Roger Maris for the all-time AL record he set 61 years ago. Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr., is another person who views Judge as the new Home Run King.
