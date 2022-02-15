The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Boomer Esiason Reveals His Prediction For Tom Brady

A closeup of Boomer Esiason.NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: Boomer Esiason arrives at the red carpet Gala Dinner as part of The All-Star Cup Celebrity Golf event at the Celtic Manor Resort on August 27, 2005 Newport, Wales. The cup - the brainchild of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - sees 2 teams of 10 celebrities from Europe and the US taking part over the Roman Road course, venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, with Colin Montgomerie and Mark O'Meara as the non-playing captains of the European and US teams respectively. The cup will be presented by Kirsty Gallacher and Jamie Theakston. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement decision, fans and analysts from around the league have all been asking the same question.

Is the all-time great QB really done?

Boomer Esiason is one of the many folks who believe Brady will ultimately step back out onto the gridiron. The former NFL quarterback cited TB12’s competitive nature and big-money contracts as reasons why he’ll return to the game.

“I bet 50 bucks that he was retiring before the AFC Championship Game and I won my 50 bucks, of course,” Esiason said during a recent appearance with The Greg Hill Show. “And I don’t want to give it back. But, you know, I think he’s coming back. I do. … Nowadays, the money is so big and so significant; and of course, you love to play the game, and I’d love to play the game 30 or 35 million dollars a year. I can tell you that right now.

“It’s a lot of money, man, to turn down. … And, I would imagine, if he were watching (Super Bowl LVI), he was probably sick to his stomach that his team wasn’t in it.”

Do you think Tom Brady will ever be back? And if so, where should the NFL legend take his talents next?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.