Boomer Esiason Reveals His Prediction For Tom Brady

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement decision, fans and analysts from around the league have all been asking the same question.

Is the all-time great QB really done?

Boomer Esiason is one of the many folks who believe Brady will ultimately step back out onto the gridiron. The former NFL quarterback cited TB12’s competitive nature and big-money contracts as reasons why he’ll return to the game.

“I bet 50 bucks that he was retiring before the AFC Championship Game and I won my 50 bucks, of course,” Esiason said during a recent appearance with The Greg Hill Show. “And I don’t want to give it back. But, you know, I think he’s coming back. I do. … Nowadays, the money is so big and so significant; and of course, you love to play the game, and I’d love to play the game 30 or 35 million dollars a year. I can tell you that right now.

“It’s a lot of money, man, to turn down. … And, I would imagine, if he were watching (Super Bowl LVI), he was probably sick to his stomach that his team wasn’t in it.”

Do you think Tom Brady will ever be back? And if so, where should the NFL legend take his talents next?