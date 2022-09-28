Boomer Esiason Suggests Blockbuster NFL Trade

NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: Boomer Esiason arrives at the red carpet Gala Dinner as part of The All-Star Cup Celebrity Golf event at the Celtic Manor Resort on August 27, 2005 Newport, Wales. The cup - the brainchild of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - sees 2 teams of 10 celebrities from Europe and the US taking part over the Roman Road course, venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, with Colin Montgomerie and Mark O'Meara as the non-playing captains of the European and US teams respectively. The cup will be presented by Kirsty Gallacher and Jamie Theakston. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Boomer Esiason sees one AFC Power making a big move at the trade deadline.

Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams," the CBS analyst and former NFL MVP said that if Giants running back Saquon Barkley keeps producing like he is, the Buffalo Bills could come calling.

If Saquon Barkley continues to do what he's doing ... by the trade deadline, ... that's a serious thing that I think the Buffalo Bills would look at... Saquon is probably as good now as he'll ever be in the NFL ... why would the Giants keep him? If the Bills would love to have a top-end running back and give the Giants a second or a third-round draft pick, you'd have to consider it if you're the Giants.

A strong run game is seemingly the only hole that the Bills have. With quarterback Josh Allen being the team's most consistent threat on the ground.

Definitely something to watch as the season goes on.