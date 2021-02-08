The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a great start in Super Bowl LV, heading into the locker room at halftime with a 21-6 lead on the Kansas City Chiefs. But some NFL fans think the Bucs have gotten a few gifts from the referees during the contest.

With the score 7-3 Tampa Bay, Kansas City defensive back Tyrann Mathieu appeared to pick off quarterback Tom Brady to halt the Bucs’ drive. But a somewhat weak holding call against Charvarius Ward negated the turnover, giving the Bucs another opportunity. Brady eventually found Rob Gronkowski for his second touchdown later in the drive.

On Tampa Bay’s final possession of the half, Mathieu was called for defensive pass interference in the end zone on a ball that seemed borderline uncatchable. Replay also showed there wasn’t a ton of contact.

At halftime, CBS personality Boomer Esiason summed up how some NFL fans are feeling about all of it.

Esiason said the referees are “way too involved” in the actual game.

Agree with what Boomer Esiason just said, “the referees are way too involved”. — Bill Rabeor (@Rabes44) February 8, 2021

There’s no doubt that Brady knows how to work the referees – it’s part of the reason he’s been so successful in his career. It’ll be interesting to see if the second half is officiated any differently.

It’s 21-6 at the break, but Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes and plenty of experience with big deficits. It should be an entertaining second half.