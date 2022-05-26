Boston Celtics Announce Game Status For Marcus Smart

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After missing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with an ankle sprain, Marcus Smart returned to oversee another Boston Celtics victory Wednesday night.

The day before they can punch a ticket to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are not sure if they'll have the Defensive Player of the Year available.

On Thursday night, Boston officially listed Smart as questionable for Game 6.

Smart also missed Game 1 against the Miami Heat with a midfoot sprain suffered in the Celtics' Game 7 semifinals victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He returned to post 24 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in a decisive Game 2 win before getting hurt again in Game 3.

The 28-year-old appeared to be in agony, but he returned to action later in the second half.

After sitting out Monday's Game 4, Smart returned to tally just five points in Game 5. Along with the injury, foul trouble limited the guard to just 24 minutes.

Considering he suited up for their last matchup as a game-time decision, Smart could be in a position to keep competing barring a setback. However, the Celtics may be more cautious with a 3-2 series lead over the Heat.

Boston has an opportunity to capture its first Eastern Conference title since 2010 when hosting Miami on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.