Boston Celtics Announce Game Status For Robert Williams

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 11: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics talks with Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on March 11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Trying to guess Robert Williams' availability for the Boston Celtics has been a mystery wrapped in an enigma during the NBA playoffs thus far. And today's status update won't give much more clarity.

Ahead of tomorrow's Game 6 against the Miami Heat, the Celtics released their new injury report. Williams has been graded as "questionable" for the game due to left knee soreness.

The Celtics got 26 minutes out of Williams in Game 5 - the second-most he's played in nine playoff games thus far. He had six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in yesterday's win over the Heat.

Williams isn't the only Celtics star whose status is unknown though. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is also questionable with a right ankle sprain. He was limited to 23 minutes in Game 5.

Backup forward Sam Hauser has already been ruled out.

The Boston Celtics are just one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have proven unable to stand toe-to-toe with Boston when the Celtics are rolling on all cylinders.

At this point, it seems that the injury bug is more likely to take down Boston than Miami. But we'll find out one way or another in Game 6.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be this Friday.