Boston Celtics Legend Has A Warning For Draymond Green

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during the first half in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Draymond Green's hyper-aggressive style-of-play got him an early tech in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against Boston, and easily could've landed him a second.

The four-time All-Star's behavior had the basketball world buzzing, and even got him a response from former Celtic and Finals MVP Cedric "Cornbread" Maxwell.

However, its Maxwell's Hall of Fame teammate Robert Parrish that jumped in on the conversation. Warning Green that his antics could ultimately cost the Warriors a championship.

Telling “Merloni, Fauria & Mego" Tuesday:

Both sides know that Draymond is a contrarian. Like I said, he’s a troublemaker, in my opinion. He’s a fingernail away from letting his teammates down. In my opinion, he shows up the officials, and you cannot do that. They had to warn him. He was trying to start trouble with different Celtics players, trying to get them to do something out of character. Trying to provoke them to do something detrimental to their team. He kind of reminds me of Dennis Rodman a little bit, how he provokes: keep poking the dog, poking the dog. But sooner or later, the dog is going to bite you.

Green doesn't seem to be worried about the ref's having a quicker whistle on Wednesday night.

Back in 2016, an altercation between Draymond Green and LeBron James got him ejected from Game 4 of the Finals and ultimately suspended for a pivotal Game 5.

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended up coming back from down 3-1 to capture the city's first championship in 50 years.