Boston Marathon Announces Decision On Nonbinary Runners

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

One of the most competitive running events in the world is taking a step towards full inclusion, per 19thnews.com.

According to the outlet, the Boston Marathon is now including a nonbinary division with more details about what times they have to hit to join the race.

For 18 to 34-year-olds, (the youngest group in the race) nonbinary runners must have recorded a marathon time of three hours and 30 minutes between September of last year and now; with times slightly increasing for each age group.

One runner and director of an LGBTQ+ running club said they felt “instant excitement” after the news came down.

“Personally I’m so excited to know what I need to do to qualify for a bucket-list race, and thrilled that my community of nonbinary runners is being acknowledged by the Boston Athletic Association,” they told The 19th.

This has been a long time coming for nonbinary participants who have been pushing for policy change and qualifying times for years now.