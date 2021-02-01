Boston Red Sox Legend Officially Announces His Retirement

Today marks the end of an era in Boston.

After 14 years with the franchise, Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia has officially announced his retirement from baseball. Pedroia officially announced his decision on Monday morning.

Dustin Pedroia officially announces his retirement. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 1, 2021

Pedroia’s career finished about as decorated as they come.

The 37-year-old second baseman spent his entire 17-year professional career with Red Sox after being selected in the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft. In his first full season with the team, Pedroia was named the 2007 American League Rookie of the Year. The following year in 2008, he won the league MVP trophy — leading the MLB in hits (213) and runs-scored (118). As a four-time All-Star, Pedroia also won four Gold Glove Awards (2008, 2011, 2013, 2014) and one Silver Slugger Award (2008).

His first two seasons in the league were historic. The three-time World Series champion (2007, 2013, 2018) became the first player in MLB history to earn Rookie of the Year, MVP and Gold Glove awards in their first two years.

Dustin Pedroia has officially announced his retirement after a 14-year career. Congrats to the @RedSox legend. pic.twitter.com/T1gveAApDb — MLB (@MLB) February 1, 2021

Pedroia continued this excellence throughout his career. Playing 1,512 games for the Red Sox, Pedroia ranks 11th all-time in games-played through Boston’s storied 120-year existence.

Unfortunately, the end of the second baseman’s career was marred by injury.

In 2016, Pedroia underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. As a result, he spent most of the 2017 season on and off the injured reserve list. After suffering another knee injury in 2018, he appeared in only three games during Boston’s World Series season. Since then, Pedroia has yet to see significant time on the diamond.

But, even struggles like this couldn’t stop his passion for the game. The 5-foot-9 dynamo has long been considered one of baseball’s scrappiest players.

“Through championships and injuries, Dustin’s disciplined approach never wavered,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said, via MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand. “His work ethic is incomparable, and we saw him attack his rehab during the last chapter of his career with the same intensity he approached the batter’s box in his prime. I know hanging up the spikes is not an easy decision for a competitor of his caliber. We are fortunate to have had him in a Red Sox uniform for so long and look forward to welcoming him back to Fenway Park to celebrate his career.”

With all he’s done for the Red Sox organization and the city of Boston, Pedroia’s No. 15 should be hanging in Fenway soon enough.