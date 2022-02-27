The Boston Red Sox released Brett Netzer following a string of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic posts on Twitter, according to The Athletic.

Chad Jennings reported the news Saturday afternoon after Netzer made several posts targeting transgender people and Black Americans. He also called Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom a “bad actor” and criticized the Chief Baseball Officer for supporting Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.

I’m told the Red Sox have officially released former third-round pick Brett Netzer following a series of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic posts on Twitter. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) February 26, 2022

Netzer said Black Americans should “go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture.” When someone responded by calling him racist, the former third-round pick replied, “i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture.”

He then quote-tweeted Jennings’ report to call Bloom “a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew.”

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe confirmed Netzer’s release and said the Red Sox let him go after verifying that he wasn’t hacked.

Can confirm @chadjennings22 report that Brett Netzer has been released following his series of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic social media posts. The Sox confirmed the posts were his (rather than the product of a hack) and then released him. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 26, 2022

Netzer last played in 2019, when he batted .247/.320/.357 in Double-A. The 25-year-old, who spent all of 2021 on the restricted list, hit 10 home runs over 302 career games in Boston’s farm system.

He likely talked himself out of ever receiving another opportunity.