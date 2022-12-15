Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Star Free Agent

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 04: Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout prior to the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After missing the playoffs in 2022, the Boston Red Sox are trying to bring in some big names to contend once again in 2023. To that end, they're hoping to sign a top free agent infielder.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are "seriously considering" free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. Per the report, the move is part of an effort to keep start second baseman Trevor Story at second instead of moving him to short.

Swanson has other suitors though. Heyman noted that the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are all interested in him too.

2022 was a career-year for Swanson, who played every single game for the Braves en route to All-Star and Golden Glove honors. He finished the season with 177 hits, 96 RBIs and a .277 batting average - all career highs - along with 25 home runs.

The Red Sox are in need of a new starting shortstop after losing Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres last week.

But Red Sox fans aren't convinced that the team will actually be able to land Swanson. Some are speculating that Swanson's representatives leaked this information and is using the Red Sox as leverage to coax a better offer out of the Cubs, Dodgers or Braves.

Will Dansby Swanson sign with the Red Sox? Or is this all just a ruse?