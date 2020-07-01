For nearly a century, the Boston Terrier has been the official mascot of Boston University. But recent controversies over the full name of the school is causing the school to reconsider a change.

Officially, the Boston University mascot is named “Rhett the Boston Terrier,” in homage to Rhett Butler, the male lead of the book/film Gone with the Wind. “No one loves Scarlett more than Rhett,” is a motto for the mascot, referring to Rhett Butler’s affection for Scarlett O’Hara and the main primary color of the team.

But during the nationwide protests against racial injustice, the film has received renewed scrutiny over a litany of racist themes. As more outlets work to contextualize Gone with the Wind, everything associated with the film is getting similar treatment.

So it should come as little surprise that Boston University is considering changing the name of its longtime mascot. On Wednesday, BU President Robert A. Brown wrote a letter questioning whether it’s appropriate to continue using the name for the mascot.

“Despite this seemingly cute connection between the movie and our mascot’s name, the fact is that the movie’s portrayal of the American Civil War, postwar reconstruction, and slavery is offensive,” Brown wrote. “And it is reasonable for people to question why, at a university founded by abolitionists, we have a mascot nicknamed for a character in a film whose racist depictions are completely at odds with our own tradition. It is time to address this question.”

Boston University considering name change for mascot due to link with ‘Gone with the Wind’https://t.co/TMbWf1bU2u — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) July 1, 2020

Brown ultimately called on the school to discuss potentially retiring the name “Rhett the Boston Terrier”. He asked for a committee to give him a recommendation later this year.

According to WHDH News in Boston, a formal recommendation to Brown is expected in October.

