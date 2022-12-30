There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday.
Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame and South Carolina hope to end their seasons on a high note and finish inside the top 25.
Here's the full schedule of today's game:
- Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA at 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS
- No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Ohio vs. Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. ET on Barstool
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
Which games will you be watching this afternoon?