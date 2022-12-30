There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of midfield prior to the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday.

Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame and South Carolina hope to end their seasons on a high note and finish inside the top 25.

Here's the full schedule of today's game:

Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA at 2:00 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Ohio vs. Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. ET on Barstool

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Which games will you be watching this afternoon?