There Are 4 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh patting quarterback Shea Patterson on the head.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates a first half score with Shea Patterson #2 while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 22, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

New Year’s Day is here and that means a few of the biggest games of the year – well, the 2019 bowl season – are here. Four bowl games are on the slate for today, including a few featuring some of the biggest name brand programs in the sport.

Football will dominate TV screens across the country from 1:00 p.m. ET until Georgia and Baylor are finished battling later tonight.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Outback Bowl: No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

VRBO Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Nick Saban standing on the alabama sideline.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

Kickoff time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

a wide shot of the rose bowl game

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

Kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Jake Fromm warms up before the Georgia-Notre Dame game.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

***

The Big Ten and SEC will battle it out in the first two games of the day. P.J. Fleck’s surprising Gophers squad will have its hands full with freshman quarterback Bo Nix and a tough Tigers defense.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban will square off in what could be the game of the day.

After falling short of the playoff, both Oregon and Wisconsin will look to finish the season on a high note.

In the final game of the day, Georgia will look to avoid another letdown as a heavy favorite in a bowl game. Last year’s loss to Texas should provide a reminder of what can happen when the Bulldogs come out flat.


