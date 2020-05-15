Bowling Green Cuts Baseball Team In Budget-Saving Move

The entire world has been affected by COVID-19 over the past few months. Several college programs have asked coaches to take reduced salaries, while others have actually cut teams from their athletic department.

On Thursday, Akron athletic director Larry Williams announced that his school cut men’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s cross country from its athletic program. The Zips expect to save $4.4 million with these cuts, but it’s a tough pill to swallow.

Fast forward a day later, and yet another Division I program has made a change to its athletic curriculum. According to Jordan Strack of WTOL 11, the baseball team at Bowling Green State University has been cut.

Bowling Green is getting rid of its baseball team as part of its cost-saving plan during this pandemic. The school is planning on saving $2 million from its athletic budget.

Bob Moosbrugger, the athletic director at Bowling Green, released a statement on this decision.

“This was a very difficult, but necessary, decision,” Moosbrugger said. “As a baseball alumnus, my heart breaks for the families affected by this decision. We will ensure the student-athletes in the program have support during this challenging time.”

Unfortunately this is the current reality for NCAA sports. Athletic programs will have to decide which teams are worth keeping around for the long haul.

Our hope is that student-athletes that are being affected by these cuts can find another opportunity elsewhere this year.