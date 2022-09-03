Bowling Green-UCLA Make Embarrassing Rose Bowl History

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It appears not everybody was chomping at the bit to see their school open the college football season.

According to the LA Times' Ben Bolch, UCLA's Week 1 game vs. Bowling Green drew a record-low crowd at the Rose Bowl; with just 27,143 in attendance.

Fans reacted to the dismal turnout on social media.

"CBS paid a trillion dollars to show this Big Ten school," one user replied.

"Imagine how much better it would be if they were playing Purdue right now?"

"If the Rose Bowl had 27,143 people in it today then my apartment currently has 27,144," another said.

"Y’all get better attendance at the flea market."

While the matchup may not be that exciting, it doesn't help that Los Angeles is in the middle of a crazy heatwave right now.