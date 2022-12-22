Bowl's Pregame Festivities Cancelled Due To Brutal Weather

The 2022 Armed Forces Bowl will be played in some brutal weather conditions on Thursday night.

A few hours before kickoff, the temperature is already 14 degrees with a windchill of -5.

"Virtually all" pregame activities — except for the flyover — have been cancelled ahead of tonight's matchup between Air Force and Baylor, per college football insider Dean Straka.

If the temperature drops below 12 degrees before kickoff, it will be the coldest bowl game in college football history since the 1983 Liberty Bowl.

Tonight's game will take place at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor will enter the contest as a 3.5-point favorite over the Falcons. ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Bears a 69% likelihood to take this year's Armed Forces Bowl title.

The frigid bowl game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The current forecast shows a temperature in the low-mid teens at kickoff.