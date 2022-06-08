Boxer Dead At 24 After Scary In-Fight Incident

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A view of the boxing gloves in the Reebok lounge - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 5 on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A South African boxer passed away this week after a scary in-fight video went viral a few days ago.

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi died following his fight with Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday. He was just 24 years old.

A video from the fight showed Buthelezi attempting to throw punches on an opponent that wasn't there. After seeing him throw punches aimlessly, the referee stopped the fight and Buthelezi was transported to King Edward VIII Hospital.

According to a report from CBS Sports, doctors discovered a brain bleed and placed the fighter in a medically-induced coma.

Boxing South Africa released a statement confirming Buthelezi's death on Wednesday morning.

"It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr Simiso Buthelezi, who passed away last night on June 7 in hospital in Durban," the statement read. "Towards the end of his bout, Mr Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding. At the hospital, Mr Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he succumbed to the injury."

Our thoughts are with his family.