Video: Insane Boxing Knockout Punch Is Going Viral

You’ve seen plenty of boxing knockouts before, but you probably haven’t seen one like this.

Saturday night, heavyweight boxer Jeremiah Milton knocked out Jayvone Dafney. The knockout was so forceful that it knocked Dafney out before he even fell to the ground. Dafney was very clearly out of it as he was being held up by the ropes.

Top Rank Boxing tweeted out a video of the knockout.

“We’re picking up on a theme here tonight … Second fight, second Heavyweight KO1. This time it was Tulsa’s own Jeremiah Milton, who literally put his man out on his feet,” the boxing federation tweeted out on Saturday.

Knockouts don’t get much more impressive than that.

CBS Sports had more details on the fight and what’s next for Milton:

The way that the knockout happened also underlined the difference between the two skillsets that were in the ring on Saturday. Yes, both fighters had collected all of their professional wins via knockout, but it was clear from pretty much the sound of the first bell that Milton was going to walk away from the ring as the victor. It was only a matter of “when,” rather than “if,” it was going to happen. The fight was part of the undercard for a light heavyweight bout that would fill a vacant WBO title between Joe Smith Jr. and Waldo Cortes.

Best of luck to whoever is getting in the ring with Milton next.