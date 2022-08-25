Boxing Legend George Foreman Is Facing Troubling Allegations

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 19: George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic) Gary Miller/Getty Images

Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman is reportedly facing allegations of sexual abuse.

A pair of women filed lawsuits in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. They are alleging that Foreman sexually assaulted and abused them in the 1970s when they were teenagers.

The women also said their fathers worked with Foreman, who they say groomed them starting when they were children. They are reportedly seeking upwards of $25 million each.

Both women brought their complaints under pseudonyms.

Foreman has categorically denied the allegations.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” he said in a statement. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Both women claim they told an associate of Foreman that they were assaulted, and the man stated that he was "aware of at least one other victim whom Foreman sexually abused when she was a minor."

Foreman, 73, is a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist.