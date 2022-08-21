Boxing Star Tyson Fury Reveals Family Member Was Killed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury (L) punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is calling for a crackdown on knife crimes after his cousin was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter with a heavy heart, the "Gypsy King" said "this needs to stop." Going as far as calling knife crimes in the United Kingdom a "pandemic."

My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop Asap uk government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its a pandemic & you don't know how bad it is until its 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment! RIP RICO BURTON may the lord grant you a good place in [heaven]. See you soon ... #onlycowardscarryweapons

Burton was reportedly involved in a bar fight in which two people were stabbed and sustained "life changing injuries."

Per a Manchester Police Spokesman:

Police are appealing to the public for further information after two males were stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham. Shortly after 3am this morning (Sunday 21 August 2022), Police were called to reports of two males having been stabbed outside a bar on Goose Green, Altrincham. Emergency services attended the scene. Two men were rushed to hospital with serious and life changing injuries. A 31-year-old male has sadly passed away a short time later in hospital. A 17-year-old male also remains in hospital with serious injuries. A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody. A murder investigation has been launched and would like to appeal to members of the public who have any further information regarding this incident.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing several weeks ago.