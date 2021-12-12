Brad Nessler’s Quote About Army vs. Navy Goes Viral

Just as it often does, this year’s Army-Navy game delivered with a tightly-contested matchup. Claiming the rivalry title for 2021, the Midshipmen took down the Black Knights with a 17-13 upset victory.

Both programs are well-known for running tight ships with analytics-driven approaches to the game. Today was no exception.

During CBS’ broadcast of the game, booth announcer Brad Nessler highlighted this play style with a quote that’s now going viral on social media.

“There’s analytics, and then there’s Army-Navy,” he said.

"There's analytics, and then there's Army-Navy." – Brad Nessler, quote of the year/century. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 11, 2021

Navy claimed its four-point victory in large part due to a couple of fourth down attempts: one of which certainly went against traditional analytics.

Up 14-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Midshipmen successfully completed a fake punt fairly deep in their own territory. The play ultimately set the team up to kick a field goal and extend their lead to the final 17-14 score.

Army had one final drive to gun for a game-winning touchdown, but Navy and linebacker Diego Fagot were able to make the stop and close out the game. Fagot was also the rusher on the aforementioned fake punt play.

Both programs combined for just seven penalties (50 yards) and zero turnovers.

Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7.