Brad Stevens Had 7-Word Message For Jayson Tatum After Finals Loss

Jayson Tatum is obviously a star. He's why the Celtics got as far as they did this last postseason. But by Game 6 of the NBA Finals, he looked broken.

Tatum was a no-show in the Celtics' crushing Game 6 loss in Boston last week. He finished with just 13 points on 33.3 percent shooting.

It was a disappointing finish from the young star. It's clear he's going to need to get some rest this off-season.

Celtics GM Brad Steven told Tatum to take a vacation and get some rest after a tough playoff run.

“I just told him, ‘Go on vacation. Go get some rest,'” Stevens on Tuesday told reporters about his post-Finas message to Tatum, per the Celtics, via NESN.com. “This guy gave us everything he had."

This could go one of two ways from Tatum and the Celtics.

Option one is this is a huge learning experience for Boston and it returns to championship form next season.

Option two is Tatum and the C's can't bounce back and don't go to the title anytime soon.

Knowing Tatum, he's going to use the championship loss as fuel to get better this off-season.