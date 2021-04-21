Brad Stevens Reacts To The Constant Talk About Indiana

Talk of Brad Stevens returning to the college basketball ranks swirled during this year’s coaching cycle — especially when it came to the highly-touted Indiana job. But, with Mike Woodson hired to replace Archie Miller in late March, that ship has now sailed.

Even so, people can’t seem to stop talking about the possibility of the Boston Celtics coach turning down the Hoosiers position.

Joining “Zo and Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Stevens explained his frustrations with the constant questioning about his Indiana rumors.

“I understand people have to ask,” Stevens said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know where people get their information. I don’t know why people decide to share it on a given night, whatever the case may be. I do know that I only know what’s true. I know that I am very very fortunate to be in the position I’m in and hopefully, I’ve proven my commitment to that over and over now.

“What I was saying the other night is I also realize, like, this is a great challenge. This is a great responsibility. And these aren’t usually forever jobs that I’m in for a reason, right? I mean, like, I think that ultimately, you have to do really well. Your team has to show consistent growth. You have to compete at the level that you want to compete at, and I get that. I understand that.”

Brad Stevens on @ZoandBertrand when asked if he's tired of all the questions about the Indiana coaching position… pic.twitter.com/JcJKCFYqyo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2021

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Stevens was offered a massive seven-year, $70 million deal to come lead the Hoosiers’ program. Earlier this week, the eight-year Celtics coach insisted that he never received any offer package from the university — and if he had, he wouldn’t have taken it.

“I was never offered a package, so that’s all news to me,” Stevens said, per John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal. “I wasn’t going to leave anyway.”

Stevens’ Celtics currently hold the No. 6 position in the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-27 record.