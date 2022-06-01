Brad Stevens Shoots Down 1 Ime Udoka Coaching Theory

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, longtime NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan penned a column about the Boston Celtics.

The feature focused on head coach Ime Udoka, who has been seen as "too harsh" on his players are certain points. The article features comments from many of the Celtics stars, including Marcus Smart who said he's "good" with the way Udoka coaches.

While some see Udoka as being harsh, his players - and the team's former coach/current executive, don't think so. MacMullan interviewed former head coach Brad Stevens who said its easy to "misconstrue" being direct with being harsh.

“Sometimes we misconstrue and confuse directness for being harsh,” says Stevens. “But the better word is transparent. Just call it like it is. That’s what Ime does.”

Jayson Tatum also backed up his coach, saying Udoka does a good job of telling the team what they did wrong - but making sure the group still believes.

“Even when we lose games, Ime does a really good job of telling us what we did wrong and what we could do better, but also making sure everyone believes in ourselves and the group and gets ready for the next one,” he says.

Boston faces off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 tips off on Thursday night.