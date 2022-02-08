The Spun

Bradley Beal Makes Decision On Season-Ending Surgery

A closeup of Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal.WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal’s 2021-22 campaign has come to an abrupt end.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards shooting guard has made the decision to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured wrist.

Beal’s agent, Mark Barelstein, has since confirmed these reports.

Beal suffered sprained ligaments in his left wrist during a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29, causing him to miss the Wizards’ last five games. Over this stretch, the struggling Eastern Conference squad went 1-4.

This most recent and major setback comes as part of a disappointing season for the three-time All Star. Coming off a season that saw him notch career-high scoring numbers, Beal is struggling offensively with his lowest points-per-game numbers since 2017. Also missing time under health and safety protocols back in December and January, he’s only been able to suit up for 40 games this year.

Bradley Beal’s name was one commonly featured in this year’s trade rumors. But with this pre-deadline surgery, it appears no moves will be made.

After a hot start to the year, the Wizards are now 24-29 and 11th in the East.

