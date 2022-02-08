Bradley Beal Makes Decision On Season-Ending Surgery

Bradley Beal’s 2021-22 campaign has come to an abrupt end.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards shooting guard has made the decision to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured wrist.

Beal’s agent, Mark Barelstein, has since confirmed these reports.

Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Beal suffered sprained ligaments in his left wrist during a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 29, causing him to miss the Wizards’ last five games. Over this stretch, the struggling Eastern Conference squad went 1-4.

This most recent and major setback comes as part of a disappointing season for the three-time All Star. Coming off a season that saw him notch career-high scoring numbers, Beal is struggling offensively with his lowest points-per-game numbers since 2017. Also missing time under health and safety protocols back in December and January, he’s only been able to suit up for 40 games this year.

Bradley Beal’s name was one commonly featured in this year’s trade rumors. But with this pre-deadline surgery, it appears no moves will be made.

After a hot start to the year, the Wizards are now 24-29 and 11th in the East.