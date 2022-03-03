Bradley Beal Reveals Which Way He’s Leaning In Free Agency

With a final-year player option in 2022-23, Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal is soon set to enter NBA free agency.

When asked about his upcoming free-agency decision on Wednesday, the three-time All Star indicated that he plans to re-sign with Washington when that time arrives.

“That’s fair, that’s fair,” he said when asked if it’s fair to say he was leaning toward re-signing, per Wizards insider Chase Hughes.

Coming off his career-best year in 2020-21, Beal struggled with a variety of injury/COVID-19 issues to start this year’s campaign. After averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game through 40 contests, the 28-year-old guard was forced to undergo a season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Late last year, Beal indicated that he’s keeping his options open as he heads into free agency. That being said, he ultimately wants to make things work in Washington.

“I got time,” he said in December. “I kind of hold the cards right now, and No. 1, I’ve never been in this position. So I’m kind of embracing that, being able to kind of dictate how I want my future to be and where I want it to be.

“Ultimately you have to be selfish at some point, and for probably the first time in my career, Year 10 I am, my full commitment is to the team,” he continued. “I want it to work. I’ve contributed to being here. I’ve committed to being here twice. So now I want to see that commitment to me as well.”

Despite being rumored as a trade option before this year’s deadline and heading into the 2022 offseason, it appears Beal is willing to stick with the organization that he’s called home since he was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in 2012.

Beal is set to earn $36.4 million on his player option next season.