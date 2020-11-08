The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star ‘Embarrassed’ Himself With NFL Team Discipline

A general view of the Houston Texans stadium.HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

A former Ohio State Buckeyes star is facing major criticism from his NFL franchise this week.

Bradley Roby, a cornerback for the Houston Texans, is not playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars today. The former Buckeyes star did not make the trip to Jacksonville for disciplinary reasons.

“The Texans have decided to not have veteran corner Bradley Roby travel to or play in Sunday’s road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for disciplinary reasons, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” the Houston Chronicle reported on Saturday.

Fittingly, Roby’s position was burned for a touchdown to open today’s game against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are starting a first-year quarterback, too.

Roby is getting ripped by the Houston media for the position he’s put his team in.

“Bradley Roby didn’t make the trip because of disciplinary reasons. He embarrassed himself, his teammates, his team and Texans’ fans. The secondary is bad with him and awful without him. He let down his teammates at a time when he’s needed the most,” John McClain tweeted.

Yikes.

Houston and Jacksonville are tied, 7-7, on Sunday. Hopefully Roby has learned his lesson and will be back on the field for the Texans soon. Clearly, they need him.


