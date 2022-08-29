Brady Hoke Reportedly Walked Out Of Press Conference Today

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Brady Hoke head coach of the San Diego State Aztecs stands on the field against the Boise State Broncos on November 26, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Brady Hoke didn't care for some select questions during a media conference on Monday.

The San Diego State head coach reportedly walked out of a presser after there were questions asked about sexual assault allegations.

This comes after former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two other former San Diego State players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a party last year.

Araiza, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was accused of having sex with the girl outside of the home. She was then brought inside a room where she allegedly was repeatedly raped.

Having Hoke and Wicker walk out after these questions isn't a good look, especially since this story is likely only going to get bigger and bigger.

He's been the head coach since 2020 which means he coached all three of these players.

We'll see if he decides to apologize for this in his next media conference.