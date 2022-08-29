Brady Hoke Walks Out Of Press Conference: Fans React

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Brady Hoke head coach of the San Diego State Aztecs stands on the field against the Boise State Broncos on November 26, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Graphic sexual assault allegations levied against former Aztecs star punter Matt Araiza and two other players have been one of the biggest headlines in the sports world this past week.

On Monday, San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and AD JD Wicker read prepared statements on the matter, saying that they would not take any questions pertaining to the situation.

After a few questions were asked about the allegations, both men reportedly walked out of the media session.

Fans reacted to the developing story on social media.

"Don't call 'press conferences' if you don't want to answer questions from the press," tweeted Ryan Love.

"Now this is what I call a disaster…." said a Hawaii football account.

"You could not [expletive] up a rollout for a new stadium more than SDSU has," another user said. "You had to make so many bad decisions to destroy the hype around building a football-only stadium for a G5 program that people want to join the Pac 12."

"You can have a prepared statement about not taking questions, but the reporters present don't work for SDSU and the questions they're asking are important," tweeted Stacy Jo Rost. "Face it.

Araiza was recently released from the Bills who selected him in the sixth round of this past May's draft. He and two former teammates are accused of gang-raping a minor last year.

In a statement, the 2021 Ray Guy Award winner said: