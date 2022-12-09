Brady Quinn Furious Over Notre Dame Star's Awards Snub

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It was an underwhelming year for the Notre Dame football team as they went 8-4 under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and lost some heartbreakers in the process. But for Notre Dame legend Brady Quinn, the real tragedy is one player's snub for a prestigious award.

On Friday, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won the Mackey Award for best tight end in the nation. Quinn immediately called foul, declaring that the award committee snubbed Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a big way.

"Mackey Award committee has some explaining to do. What metrics or film are they watching?? Mayer had a better year receiving and it’s NOT EVEN close as a blocker."

Mayer had 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Fighting Irish in all categories. Bowers, by contrast, had 52 receptions for 726 yards and six touchdowns.

Quinn's tweet is going viral with over 2,000 likes and plenty of replies from other Notre Dame fans and rivals alike.

Michael Mayer has widely been considered the top tight end in college football for the entire season. It's expected that he'll be the first tight end off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft and maybe even go in the first round.

Mayer will get one more chance to prove the Mackie Award voters wrong in the upcoming Gator Bowl. But if he opts out, he'll have an entire NFL career to do so.