Brady Quinn Has Cool Message For Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has quietly put together an incredible career, and Saturday, he earned quite a distinction. After a victory over Syracuse, Book is now 30-3 as the starting signal-caller for the Fighting Irish. That’s the most all-time.

Book won the job back during the 2018 campaign, his redshirt sophomore season. Just over two years later, he’s become an all-time great for the program. He’s also led the program to a 9-0 record this season.

After the win, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, who knows a thing or two about winning in South Bend, had some words of encouragement for Book.

Quinn praised Book for his accomplishments both on and off the field. Check it out:

Book, in his junior campaign, threw for 3,304 yards with 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He’s been arguably better this year, throwing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one pick. He also has Notre Dame in the national title hunt.

If Book wants to go down as a legend in South Bend, he’ll have to win a national title. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.

Notre Dame will finish its season (likely) against Clemson in the ACC title game. After that, either the College Football Playoff or a bowl game waits.