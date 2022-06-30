Brady Quinn On Notre Dame: College Football World Reacts

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drops back against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Brady Quinn is certainly hinting that Notre Dame could join a conference in football soon.

The Fighting Irish have been an independent in 1996, though they're in the ACC for a lot of other sports. They also get to play a good amount of ACC teams each year in college football, despite not being in the conference.

Quinn thinks that there's a path for Notre Dame to join the Big Ten after it was reported on Thursday that USC and UCLA are joining the conference.

"ND has benefitted from a national schedule (east coast to west) through their independence. That is now offered by the Big 10. Don’t underestimate the impact of alumni events and contributions with a national schedule. If you can offer that along with greater TV $…," Quinn tweeted.

Notre Dame usually plays USC each year in football, though the former hasn't played UCLA since 2007.

Fans are intrigued by Quinn's assessment.

This kind of move would make the Big Ten even crazier going forward.