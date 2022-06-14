Brady Quinn Reacts To Notre Dame's Huge Commitment

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drops back against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Notre Dame got its first big-time commitment in the Marcus Freeman era last week.

2024 Five-star quarterback CJ Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, committed to Notre Dame over Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Georgia, and LSU.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is stoked about Carr's commitment and thinks that big things are on the horizon for him.

"Well, first off, let me say he’s much further along when you look at how polished he is as a quarterback than I was coming out of high school — rightfully so,” Quinn said, via 247Sports. "When your grandfather is Lloyd Carr, it comes with its territory. But it’s not just the physical traits."

“To me, it’s the mental aspect of things. When you talk to Marcus Freeman, when you talk to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, that’s what they’re ‘wowed’ by — the fact that he comes in — really a coach’s grandson if you will — knowing the game of football. Understanding what a defense is trying to attack, and how to attack that defense. The mental aspect of the game — it won’t be too much for him."

Carr is currently the top player in his home state (Michigan) and the fifth-best quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 20 overall recruit, regardless of position.

He'll have a chance to be really special once he gets to South Bend in a couple years.