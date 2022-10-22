Brady Quinn Reveals Interesting College Football Playoff Picks

NEW YORK, NY MAY 13: (L-R) Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush, Rob Stone, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn attend the 2019 FOX Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

On Saturday, FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revealed their College Football Playoff predictions. But one analyst didn't have the No. 1 team in the country making it.

As Brady Quinn sees it, the Georgia Bulldogs will be on the outside looking in of the playoff. With Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Michigan vying for a chance to win a national title.

After losing to Tennessee last Saturday, Alabama has some ground to make up but it's not impossible that the Tide find themselves back in CFP contention.

If Clemson can pull out a tough win against Dino Babers and the No. 14 Syracuse Orange today, that should go a long way in putting the Tigers in great position to make the final four.

It'll be interesting to see if both Ohio State and Michigan could qualify considering one of the two will have a loss by season's end.