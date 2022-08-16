Brady Quinn Sounds Off On Zach Wilson: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drops back against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

To say that Brady Quinn isn't a fan of Zach Wilson would be an understatement.

The Big Ten analyst went in on Wilson during a radio segment on Fox Sports Radio and is tired of the media trying to make Wilson something.

"Despite the injury, Zach Wilson looked awful in that preseason game," Quinn said. "Can we just acknowledge the media continue to try to make Zach Wilson something? The media wants this to work out so badly, and it's kind of tough to listen to, quite honestly. I've never seen a QB get so much love from the media for doing less than Wilson in a long time."

Here's the full quote:

The NFL community was quick to offer up its takes on Quinn's statement.

"Spot the lie," one fan tweeted.

"I mean, he isn't wrong," another fan tweeted.

Wilson will try to bounce back from a tough rookie season which saw him only throw for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns.

If he can show some promise, he'll be that much closer to being the Jets franchise quarterback and proving Quinn wrong.