Brandin Cooks Makes Decision On Playing Vs. Eagles

As expected, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not suit up for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran pass catcher missed practice this week for "personal reasons" after the Texans failed to trade him before Tuesday's deadline. As indicated by a public Twitter message earlier this week, Cooks wanted out of Houston and hoped to be traded to a playoff contender.

Cooks was one of the most hotly-discussed names on this year's trade market, but the Texans ultimately failed to get a deal done. The veteran wide receiver is clearly unhappy with his current situation.

Cooks, a six-time 1,000-yard wide receiver, is not being utilized to his full potential in this year's Texans offense. Through seven games this year, he has just 354 yards and one touchdown.

With Cooks sitting out and Nico Collins officially out with a groin injury, Davis Mills and the Texans' passing attack will have quite a bit of ground to make up this evening. Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson will be forced to step up as the next wideout options.

Tonight's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Houston.