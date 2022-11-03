Brandin Cooks 'Trending Toward' Missing Thursday Night's Game

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is reportedly trending toward missing tonight's Thursday Night Football contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, per veteran NFL insider Ed Werder.

Cooks missed practice this week for "personal reasons." After the Texans failed to trade him before Tuesday's deadline, the veteran wide receiver posted a cryptic message on social media — seemingly voicing his displeasure with the decision.

Cooks was one of the most hotly-discussed names on this year's trade market, but a deal never materialized. Under this year's Texans offense, the six-time 1,000-yard wideout is failing to reach his star potential. He has just 354 yards and one touchdown through seven games this season.

It's becoming quite clear that Cooks wants out of Houston.

With Cooks unlikely to take the field and Nico Collins officially out with a groin injury, Davis Mills and the Texans' passing attack will be pretty starved heading into tonight's matchup. Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson will be forced to step up as the next wideout options.

Tonight's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Houston.