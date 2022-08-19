Brandon Aiyuk Makes His Thoughts On Joint Practices With Vikings Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers made their way to Minnesota for a series of joint practices with the Vikings this week.

From an outside perspective, these practices were heated and packed with excitement. But for third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, these sessions were "boring."

“It was good work, it was good work going against somebody different, different environment but I didn’t like it,” Aiyuk said on Thursday, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I feel like it was a waste of time, personally. It was boring for sure.”

Aiyuk went on to clarify his statement, saying his frustration came from a lack of touches.

“I feel like it was a little boring because it was a little of Day One stuff,” he added. “The basic stuff. I was getting a little irritated having only touched the ball like three times in the past two days but that’s beside the point.”

It looks like Aiyuk may be bored until the start of the 2022 regular season.

As an established starter, the 24-year-old wideout didn't play in his team's preseason opener against the Packers.

The Niners will face off against the Vikings in another preseason matchup on Saturday.