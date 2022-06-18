Brandon Aiyuk Uses 1 Word To Describe Trey Lance: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There are plenty of questions surrounding 49ers quarterback Trey Lance going into year two. But former first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk has no doubts about the young QB's ability to lead the team.

Going as far as calling Lance "special."

"I’ve seen a whole lot from him, especially since we’ve started this offseason program, how much he’s grown, just seeing him throw the football, leading the locker room, connecting with guys. Yeah, we have a special quarterback."

Fans reacted to Aiyuk's remarks over the weekend.

"B.A. support’n Trey with encouraging words…" said one Niners fan.

"I know one thing at a time.. But I would like to see it," commented another San Francisco fan.

"[GOAT] recognize [GOAT]."

"Aiyuk know wassup," tweeted another.

"Jauan’s reaction to the question about Trey," laughed another member of the 49ers' fan base.

Brandon Aiyuk is just the latest 49er to publicly show confidence in Lance. But until they get out on the field, there'll be doubters.